“I Love the 90’s Tour” Coming to Salina

Some of the biggest hip hop stars of the 90’s are coming to Salina. The “I Love the 90’s Tour”, including Vanilla Ice, Coolio, Tone Loc, Rob Base, & Young MC is coming to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

According to the venue, following early sold out shows and mounting demand from fans, the “I Love The 90’s Tour” continues to dominate as the nostalgia-driven go-to tour. Early reviews have praised the tour as “the live version of Yo! MTV Raps with Fab Five Freddy” by Houston Press and “arena-sized dance party…promises to be all that and a bag of chips” by Entertainment Weekly

The “I Love The 90’s Tour” invites attendees to reminisce about the trend-setting decade with some of the most iconic, indelible names in rap, hip hop and R&B. Audiences can expect to hear chart-topping hits like “Ice, Ice Baby”, “Funky Cold Medina”, “It Takes Two”, “Gangsta’s Paradise” and more during a fun-filled night out that doubles as an arena-sized dance party.

The show in Salina is March 31st. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26th at 10 am through the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office, are available by phone at 888-826-SHOW, and online at tonyspizzaeventscenter.com.

Tickets start at just $28. All seating is reserved.

Ask about Future Beat VIP Experiences that include premium seating, a Vanilla Ice Meet & Greet, official I Love The 90’s Tour t-shirt, and more. Group pricing with parties of 10 or more call the TPEC Box Office directly at 785-826-7200. VIP Experiences are limited. Be sure to get in on the TPEC “90’s Appy Hour” pre-show party featuring Cash Hollistah, unlimited appetizers, and cocktails too.

Get more info at tonyspizzaeventscenter.com.