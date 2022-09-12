Salina, KS

I Love My County Because…

Todd PittengerSeptember 12, 2022

All local aspiring artists in first through 12th grade to participate in an art contest. The National Association of Counties  is presenting the “I Love My County Because” art contest.

According to Saline County, the goal of the program is to help spread the word about county roles and responsibilities, which are often unknown or misunderstood, and raise awareness about programs and services that impact people’s daily lives.

The winning artwork will be featured in a “Counties Matter” calendar, in County News magazine, and at National Association of Counties Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The program is sponsored by Americans for the Arts, one of the nation’s largest arts advocacy and research organizations.

Learn about eligibility and artwork guidelines, or submit an artwork.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

