“I Love My County Because…” Art Contest Entries Sought

In an effort to bolster civic education and educate communities on the role of county government, the National Association of Counties is launching the 2023 “I Love My County Because…” art contest.

The program is sponsored by Americans for the Arts, one of the nation’s largest arts advocacy and research organizations.

Salina County is spreading the word about county roles and responsibilities, which are often unknown or misunderstood. By inviting children and young adults K-12 to create artwork for the 2024 “Counties Matter” calendar, they hope to raise awareness about programs and services that impact people’s lives every day.

Entry Information: