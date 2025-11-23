I-70 Guardrail Project to Begin

Beginning on Monday the Kansas Department of Transportation plans to start a guardrail replacement project on the westbound lanes of I-70 over Mulberry Creek in Saline County.

According to the agency, during construction, traffic will be reduced to one lane with alternating lane closures. Motorists should anticipate minimal delays, not exceeding five minutes.

Cooper Construction LLC of Emporia is the prime contractor for this $75,000 project and has scheduled work to be completed in mid-December, conditions permitting.

KDOT urges all motorists to stay alert and follow all posted signs when approaching and driving through a work zone. To stay aware of all highway construction projects across Kansas, visit kandrive.gov or call 511.