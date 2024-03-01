VIDEO: I-70 Fire Contained

The out of control wildfire that prompted an evacuation order for an area of Saline County northwest of Salinas left the landscape charred.

According to Saline County Sheriff Sheriff Roger Soldan, all 6 county fire districts responded to the scene Thursday after receiving a call around 12:19 pm. The fire broke out on the south side of I-70 around the 246 mile marker.

The fire spread just under 2 miles, before being stopped short of Shipton Road.

Damage includes to 6 hay bales valued at $390 each and a stock trailer valued at $3,000. The fire also damaged fence posts and caused power outage. No houses were damaged.

No people or livestock were injured thanks to first responders.

No known cause of the fire has been determined.