Salina, KS

Now: 35 °

Currently: Light Snow / Windy

Hi: 36 ° | Lo: 25 °

BREAKING NEWS

I-70 Drug Arrest near Salina

KSAL StaffJanuary 22, 2018
Saline County Sheriff truck

A man from Michigan was taken into custody after he left behind a rental car full of pot on Interstate-70 and ran from law enforcement.

According to Captain Jim Hughes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop Saturday just after midnight on I-70 near the Halstead exit for driving in the passing lane.

Hughes says 32-year-old Juan Carrasco-Cardenas of Detroit, MI initially pulled over his 2018 Chevy Equinox, but then accelerated and drove away as the deputy approached the car on foot.

A mile later, Carrasco-Cardenas pulled over and he and a passenger jumped out and ran away.

A search of the abandoned vehicle led to the discovery of 15-pounds of marijuana packaged for sale in a suitcase. The two suspects were not found during an initial sweep of the area.

Around 3:40pm a landowner saw a man hiding in a tree line in the 4600 block of W. Pleasantville Road and called authorities.

Deputies responded and arrested Carrasco-Cardenas about a half mile north of where he had originally left his car behind.

The other suspect has not been found.

Carrasco-Cardenas is now facing charges that include drug possession with intent to distribute, interference with law enforcement and trespass.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Salina Man Arrested for Fake $100

A Salina man was arrested after trying to buy pizza and cigarettes with a counterfeit $100 bill. ...

January 22, 2018 Comments

Doobie Brothers Coming to Salina

Top News

January 22, 2018

No Bomb Found after Threat at Tony&...

Kansas News

January 22, 2018

Saline County Sheriff truck

I-70 Drug Arrest near Salina

Top News

January 22, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Man Arrested for F...
January 22, 2018Comments
No Bomb Found after Threa...
January 22, 2018Comments
Smoky Hill Museum to Cele...
January 22, 2018Comments
UPDATE: Winter Storm, Can...
January 22, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018