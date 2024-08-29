I-70 Construction in Geary County Could Impact Game Day Travel

State officials are alerting motorists to anticipate delays on I-70 through Junction City in Geary County during periods of heavy travel, especially on weekends of Kansas State University home football games in nearby Manhattan.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, these traffic delays should be expected in Geary County as a pavement replacement project continues along a four-mile stretch of I-70 in Junction City between Washington Street (Exit 296) and K-57 (Exit 300). Through this work zone, westbound I-70 is carrying both directions of traffic. Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction, with lower work zone speed limits in place.

The two-lane configuration on this stretch of I-70 will remain throughout Phase Two of the construction project, which is scheduled for completion in November. The entire I-70 project is expected to be completed by December 2025, weather permitting.

Electronic message boards are positioned in advance of the work zone from both directions to give motorists warning they are approaching the work zone and to expect delays.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.gov or call 5-1-1.