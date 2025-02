The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed westbound I-70 between exit 219 at K-14 and exit 206 at K-232 in Ellsworth County because of a crash.

It is not known at this time how long the closure will take place. Motorists should follow signed detour posted on KDOT message boards.

For the latest updates on road closures and conditions, visit kandrive.gov, or call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas.