The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a business near Interstate-70.

Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that sometime between 10pm Tuesday and 11am Wednesday morning, someone forced open a couple of doors at the I-70 Novelty store, 2189 N. Brookville Road.

Deputies say multiple men’s and women’s products where taken along with display items.

The investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects at this time.

Loss and damage is listed at $1,500.