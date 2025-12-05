I-70 Association Receives Tourism Grant

Funding has been awarded to support 20 tourism marketing projects across Kansas, including the I-70 Association. These projects will help communities elevate their advertising efforts and inspire new visitors to explore the Sunflower State.

The Kansas I-70 Association was established in 1989 in Abilene. It has since grown to include 17 member communities along the Kansas I-70 corridor. The association works to boost economic benefit for these communities by inspiring travelers to stop, explore, and experience more of Kansas during their journey. Through collective marketing and strategic outreach, the organization encourages travelers to discover the attractions, hospitality, and unique experiences found in the communities along I-70.

“Tourism is a powerful driver of economic growth — and these grants help communities market attractions that tell unique stories in ways that bring more visitors and create new opportunities,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Last year, tourism contributed $8.2 billion in visitor spending to the state’s economy — and we’re committed to supporting our local partners who are working to strengthen communities by expanding Kansas’ visibility.”

In total, the 20 grant recipients will invest more than $177,000 in matching funds towards approved marketing projects.

Several standout initiatives from this year’s awardees showcase the creativity and collaboration happening across Kansas:

Digital Passport Program: Kansas I-70 Association is developing an interactive digital passport program tied to both World Cup travel and the America 250 celebration, giving visitors new ways to experience attractions along the corridor. FIFA World Cup Campaign: Wabaunsee County Economic Development is launching a targeted marketing campaign aimed at FIFA World Cup travelers, highlighting the Flint Hills and nearby attractions to an international audience.

Tour die-Kapellen: Hays Area Bicyclists Inc. is preparing a campaign to boost out-of-state participation in the annual Tour die-Kapellen bike and bus tour, spotlighting the region’s striking limestone churches.

Trek Passport App: Nemaha, Jackson, Doniphan and Brown are partnering to create a new Trek Northeast Kansaspassport app, offering themed tours that encourage deeper regional exploration.

These projects – along with many others – demonstrate the innovative approaches communities are taking to inspire travel and elevate tourism in Kansas. To view the full list of Tourism Marketing Grant awardees, visit here.

“Through these grants, we’re able to help communities bring fresh ideas forward and shine a spotlight on what makes them unique,” Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe said. “Each project individually reflects the dedication of our partners, and together we’re inviting new audiences to discover the remarkable experiences found across the state.”

_ _ _

For more information about Kansas Tourism grants, visit https://www.kansascommerce.gov/2025/12/commerce-awards-100000-for-tourism-marketing-projects-across-kansas/ or contact Kansas Tourism Grant Program Manager Babette Dixon at [email protected].

Pictured Left to Right: Melissa Sowers (Visit Topeka), Bridgette Jobe (Kansas Tourism), Julie Roller Weeks (Visit Abilene and Kansas I-70 Association President), Megan Gilliland (City of Bonner Springs and Kansas I-70 Association Vice President), and Beth Ansell (Visit Shawnee and Kansas I-70 Association Coordinator).