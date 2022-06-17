Salina, KS

Now: 91 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 101 ° | Lo: 73 °

I-135 Work Project Starts Monday

KSAL StaffJune 17, 2022

KDOT is ramping up for a six-month long resurfacing project in the north and southbound lanes on I-135 in Saline County.

Beginning Monday, June 20, the Kansas Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing the northbound and southbound lanes of I-135 in Saline County. Work on I-135 will begin at the McPherson/Saline County line and continue north about 19.3 miles to the I-70/I-135 junction.

Traffic on I-135 will be reduced to one 16-foot lane at a reduced speed through the work zone. Drivers should expect minimal delays, not exceeding five minutes.

APAC-Kansas Inc. Shears Division of Hutchinson is the prime contractor and has scheduled this $17 million project to be completed by December, weather permitting.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

I-135 Work Project Starts Monday

KDOT is ramping up for a six-month long resurfacing project in the north and southbound lanes on I-1...

June 17, 2022 Comments

27 Pounds of Marijuana and THC Foun...

Kansas News

June 17, 2022

Algae Prompting More Public Health ...

Kansas News

June 17, 2022

Motorcycle Rider Hurt in Crash

Top News

June 17, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

I-135 Work Project Starts...
June 17, 2022Comments
27 Pounds of Marijuana an...
June 17, 2022Comments
Algae Prompting More Publ...
June 17, 2022Comments
Remember Pets in the Heat
June 16, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra