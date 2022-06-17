I-135 Work Project Starts Monday

KDOT is ramping up for a six-month long resurfacing project in the north and southbound lanes on I-135 in Saline County.

Beginning Monday, June 20, the Kansas Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing the northbound and southbound lanes of I-135 in Saline County. Work on I-135 will begin at the McPherson/Saline County line and continue north about 19.3 miles to the I-70/I-135 junction.

Traffic on I-135 will be reduced to one 16-foot lane at a reduced speed through the work zone. Drivers should expect minimal delays, not exceeding five minutes.

APAC-Kansas Inc. Shears Division of Hutchinson is the prime contractor and has scheduled this $17 million project to be completed by December, weather permitting.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org