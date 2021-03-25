Salina, KS

Now: 46 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 53 ° | Lo: 37 °

I-135 to Close Overnight in McPherson County for Bridge Removal

K-DOTMarch 25, 2021
The Kansas Department of Transportation will temporarily close I-135 from mile marker 60 to 82 on Friday, Mar. 26 for removal of the Shawnee Road bridge. The bridge is located about 10.5 miles north of U.S. 56.

I-135 will close at 7 p.m. Friday, Mar. 26 and reopen at 5 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 26.  Traffic will follow the signed detour via K-4, K-15, and U.S. 56. (Map attached.) No oversized loads will be allowed on the detour.

Bob Bergkamp Construction Co. Inc., of Wichita, is the prime contractor and has scheduled this $423,713 project to be completed in late March, weather permitting.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.  To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Treatment Facility Escapee Sought

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating an inmate who escaped...

March 25, 2021 Comments

I-135 to Close Overnight in McPhers...

Kansas News

March 25, 2021

KWU Women’s Soccer nets upset...

Sports News

March 25, 2021

KW Volleyball sweeps marathon doubl...

Sports News

March 25, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

I-135 to Close Overnight ...
March 25, 2021Comments
Aviation Student Initiate...
March 25, 2021Comments
New Kansas Emergency Mana...
March 25, 2021Comments
52 USD 305 Seniors Honore...
March 24, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices