I-135 to Close Overnight in McPherson County for Bridge Removal

I-135 will close at 7 p.m. Friday, Mar. 26 and reopen at 5 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 26. Traffic will follow the signed detour via K-4, K-15, and U.S. 56. (Map attached.) No oversized loads will be allowed on the detour.

Bob Bergkamp Construction Co. Inc., of Wichita, is the prime contractor and has scheduled this $423,713 project to be completed in late March, weather permitting.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.