I-135 Rear-End Accident Sends One to Hopsital

KSAL StaffFebruary 15, 2022

An 18-year-old Salina man was charged with following too closely after a rear-end accident Monday night.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that at 7 p.m., a 2015 Nissan Altima was behind a 2021 Toyota RAV4 on I-135 near mile post 82. The 18-year-old driver of the Altima had the vehicle on cruise control and bent over to pick up a water bottle. By the time he put his eyes back on the road, he did not have enough time to stop and hit the RAV4 from behind.

The 61-year-old Lindsborg woman driving the RAV4 was taken to Salina Regional Health Center by EMS for minor injuries.

Photos Courtesy of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office

