I-135 Closures to Occur For Bridge Replacement

A bridge construction project will prompt a temporary closure of Interstate 135 north of Salina later this week.

The Kansas Department of Transportation plans to temporarily close a portion of I-135 starting at mile marker 82 in Saline County on two separate occasions. The closures are necessary to swing and place beams for the new K-4 bridge construction over I-135.

According to the agency, southbound I-135 will close at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22 and reopen at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23. Northbound I-135 will close at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 25 and reopen at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 26. Traffic will be diverted up and down the interchange ramps at exit 82 during the closures.

King Construction of Hesston is the prime contractor of the bridge replacement project which is scheduled to be open to traffic by November, with all work scheduled to be complete by December, conditions permitting.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to kandrive.gov or call 5-1-1.