Salina Police are reviewing neighborhood video from the 600 block of Highland after the theft of a vehicle.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 9pm and 11pm Monday, someone entered a 2012 Hyundai Tucson and drove away. Police say the black car has Kansas tag, 005 LHX and white sticker with a red elephant on the back window.

The owner still has the keys and told officers he locked the door.