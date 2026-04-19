Hybrid Wheat in Kansas Soil

Hybrid wheat has long been one of agriculture’s biggest “what ifs.”
In this episode of Wheat’s On Your Mind, host Aaron Harries talks with Dan Wiersma of Corteva about why that may finally be changing — and why Kansas is expected to be the epicenter of the company’s planned hard red winter wheat launch in fall 2027.
Dan breaks down the science in plain language, from hybrid vigor and wheat genetics to Corteva’s non-GMO nuclear male sterility system and color-sorting process for seed production.
He also explains what farmers will care about most: yield, risk, grain quality, pricing, and whether hybrid wheat will fit current management systems.
With early products showing a reported 10 percent yield advantage — and up to 20 percent in water-limited environments — this conversation offers a first look at a technology that could reshape wheat production in the years ahead.
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