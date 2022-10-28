Hutchinson Zoo Officials Euthanize Canada Goose Showing Signs of Avian Flu

Officials at the Hutchinson Zoo are confirming a single case of avian flu.

According to a zoo spokesperson, a person not affiliated with the zoo brought the Canada goose to the facility amid signs it had contracted the deadly disease.

Recognizing that the goose was exhibiting signs of the disease, zoo officials reportedly euthanized it. Samples sent to Kansas State University reportedly confirmed that diagnosis.

Officials say Sedgwick County Zoo’s bird exhibits remain closed to the public due to the Hutchinson bird flu report.