Salina, KS

Now: 65 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 66 ° | Lo: 48 °

Hutchinson Zoo Officials Euthanize Canada Goose Showing Signs of Avian Flu

MetrosourceOctober 28, 2022

Officials at the Hutchinson Zoo are confirming a single case of avian flu.

According to a zoo spokesperson, a person not affiliated with the zoo brought the Canada goose to the facility amid signs it had contracted the deadly disease.

Recognizing that the goose was exhibiting signs of the disease, zoo officials reportedly euthanized it. Samples sent to Kansas State University reportedly confirmed that diagnosis.

Officials say Sedgwick County Zoo’s bird exhibits remain closed to the public due to the Hutchinson bird flu report.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Average Price at Pump Continues Fal...

Prices at the pump continue to decline throughout the Sunflower State. As reported by Triple-A, t...

October 28, 2022 Comments

Hutchinson Zoo Officials Euthanize ...

Kansas News

October 28, 2022

Advice To Keep Pets Happy This Hall...

Kansas News

October 28, 2022

Truck and Tools Stolen

Kansas News

October 28, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Average Price at Pump Con...
October 28, 2022Comments
Hutchinson Zoo Officials ...
October 28, 2022Comments
Advice To Keep Pets Happy...
October 28, 2022Comments
Truck and Tools Stolen
October 28, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra