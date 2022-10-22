Salina, KS

Hutchinson Student With Gun Arrested

Todd PittengerOctober 21, 2022

A 12-year-old middle school student was arrested in Hutchison after allegedly pointing a gun at another student at school.

According to Hutchinson Police, on Thursday at approximately 10:15 PM, the agency was notified of an incident where a student pointed a gun at another student while  at school at Hutchinson Middle School earlier in the day. Officers immediately attempted to locate the suspect but were unsuccessful.

The police department and USD 308 school officials worked together to ensure the safety of all students and staff. Friday morning,  uniformed and plain clothes officers were stationed at the school and the student was contacted upon his arrival. A search of his backpack revealed a loaded gun, and the student was taken into custody.

Based on the information they have, there is no evidence the student intended to conduct a mass shooting, but this is an ongoing investigation.

They are asking anyone who may have information in reference to this incident please call Crime Stoppers of Reno County at 1-800-222-TIPS, the Hutchinson Police Department at 620-694-2834, or use your P3Tips App on your smartphone.

