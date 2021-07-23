Hutchinson Man in Custody Following Drug Bust in Reno County

A Hutchinson man is in custody in Reno County following Wednesday’s big weed bust in Reno County.

Authorities say Luis Manuel Gutierrez Junior was arrested and charged with drug-distribution and other charges in a case that reportedly involved 40 pounds of marijuana.

The arrest reportedly happened after members of the Reno County Criminal Interdiction Unit, along with members of the Postal Service Inspectors Division and city police, reportedly executed search warrants at two neighboring homes in south Hutchinson. Gutierrez is being held on a 270-thousand-dollar bond.