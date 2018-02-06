Salina, KS

Hutchinson Man Accused in Child Porn Case

Todd PittengerFebruary 6, 2018

A Reno County man is facing federal charges in connection with a child pornography case.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, 30-year-old Shane Ragsdale of Hutchinson is charged with four counts of distributing child pornography via the internet and one count of possession of child pornography.

If convicted, Ragsdale faces a penalty of not less than five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each distribution count, and up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the possession count.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

