Hutch sweeps Salina South

The Hutchinson Salthawks made it a season sweep of Salina South on Tuesday night, taking down the Cougars in both contests for the second time this year.

GIRLS: HUTCHINSON 43, Salina South 19

In the girls’ contest, Hutchinson used a 9-0 early in the first quarter to grab control of the game. The full-court pressure applied by the Salthawks proved to be tough to handle, forcing 10 first-half turnovers by the Cougars, leading to a handful of fast break scoring chances for a speedy 6A program.

Although no Salthawk players reached double-figures in scoring, four players scored seven or more points, led by eight each from both Hannah Ames and Mya Thompson. Harlie Wilson and Grace Posch scored seven for the victors.

Salina South’s offensive struggles resulted in just seven points in the first half, creating a 17 point deficit. In the second half, the Cougar offense would still struggle, but Sydney Peterson would tally eight second-half points to lead the charge for South, scoring 10 points to lead all scorers in the game.

The loss brings Salina South’s record to 4-11 on the season, while Hutchinson improves to 12-3 on the year.

Hutchinson – 13 – 11 – 6 – 13 / 43

Salina South – 4 – 3 – 4 – 8 / 19

BOYS: HUTCHINSON 47, Salina South 38

In the boys’ contest, a similarly slow scoring start for South plagued them early, while the Salthawks used a barrage of three-pointers to grab a 13-6 lead after the first quarter, and a 24-16 lead at the break.

Hutchinson’s Garrett Robertson hit three first-half triples, on his way to a game-high 19 in the contest, coupled with Kinser Newquist’s two threes gave them all the momentum at the break.

In the second half, Hutchinson would push its lead out to as many as 13 points, but the Cougars would slowly chip away. Led by 10 points from both Te’jon McDaniel and Edgar Garcia, the Cougars would eventually get within four points late in the fourth quarter.

However, the Salthawks would use a 5-0 spurt late to push the Cougars back out to arms’ length, and eventually run out the clock for a nine point road win.

Salina South’s record is now 6-9 on the season, while Hutch is 9-6 after the victory.

Hutchinson – 13 – 11 – 11 – 12 / 47

Salina South – 6 – 10 – 8 – 14 / 38

Both Salina South basketball teams will be back in action on Friday night, playing host to another 6A AVCTL foe, the Derby Panthers. The games will be broadcast starting at 5:45 p.m. on Y 93.7 FM and online at KSAL.com.