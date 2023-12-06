Hutch sweeps Mustangs

GIRLS: HUTCHINSON 54, SALINA CENTRAL 26

The Lady Mustangs would enter tonight’s matchup against the visiting Hutchinson Salthawks sitting at 1-0 on the season after an impressive victory at home against the Maize Eagles last Friday evening. Saniya Triplett and Callan Hall would get it going in quarter number one for the Mustangs as both teams went back and forth trading points. Hutchinson would grab a slim 10-8 lead at the end of 1 quarter after two last second free throws. The second quarter was once again competitive but the Salthawks would gradually build their lead up to 7 at the break as they led 25-18 over the Mustangs. Callan Hall led the way for Central with 12 first half points and Grace Posch with 10 for the Salthawks. Rachel Tomac would finish with 7 off the bench for Hutchinson.

The second half was a rough one for Salina Central and particularly the third quarter. The Mustangs would suffer a handful of turnovers in the beginning stages of the third quarter which would lead to a 13-0 run by the Salthawks. Grace Posch continued her big night dropping an additional 8 points in the 2nd half and would finish the night with 18 points unofficially. The Salthawks ability to create turnovers and finish at the rim was the difference in this one as they would ultimately defeat the Mustangs 56-36 after leading 44-22 at the end of the third.

Nex Tech Wireless Player of the Game- Saniyah Triplett

H&R Block of the Game- Azbey Peckham

BOYS: HUTCHINSON 67, SALINA CENTRAL 59

The Mustangs boys team came into tonight 0-1 looking for their first win of the season after a 54-26 loss to the Maize Eagles last Friday night. The Mustangs showed immediate improvement against a very talented Hutchinson team that finished 23-3 a season ago. The Salthawks were aggressive early with the full court press, something the Mustangs struggled with majorly on Friday night but tonight the Mustangs had it figured out. The offense was hot early for Salina Central early as Kaden Snyder and Mason Nemecheck got the scoring going right away and helped give the Mustangs a 19-18 lead at the end of one quarter. The second quarter was once again tightly contested as both teams went back and forth but the Salthawks found themselves in foul trouble with their star player Terell King. King picked up three fouls in quarter number one and found himself on the bench for the entirety of the second quarter which set a kink in the Salthawks offense. The Mustangs however were able to take advantage of this and grab a 34-30 lead at the break. Hutchinson scored 21 of their 30 first half points from the freethrow line. (unofficially) Kaden Snyder led the way for Central with 12 first half points.

The second half stayed as competitive as the first as both teams came firing out of the gates. Hutch got off to a quick start as they grabbed a lead right out of the locker room but Central quickly grabbed it right back. The Mustangs would have a slim 46-45 lead heading into the final 8 minutes but it was all Salthawks in the final quarter. Central would cough up a few costly turnovers and the firepower of Terell King being back in the game was the big difference of the second half. Central would ultimately fall 67-59 after a 19 point scoring barrage from Terell King in the second half. The Mustangs will move to 0-2 on the young season but showed major improvement in a short amount of time from the season opener. Both teams will be back in action Friday night against cross town rivals Salina South at Kansas Wesleyan University.

Nex Tech Wireless Player of the Game- Kaden Snyder

H&R Block of the Game- Dezmyn Gibson