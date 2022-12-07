Hutch sweeps Central

GIRLS: Hutchinson 45, Salina Central 41

Central went on the road for their second straight road game to start the season to face off against the Hutchinson Salthawks. The 5’6 sophomore, Grace Poch, had the hot hand in the first quarter with a team leading 7 points for the Salthawks. It was another slow start to the game for Central as they trailed 15-10 at the end of the first quarter. The second quarter was much of the same from central as they struggled to score against the 2-3 zone defense that Hutchinson was throwing at them.

The Salthawks 2-3 zone seemed to cause problems for the mustangs offense as they finished the 1st half down 24-15 with a handful of turnovers. At the half the Salthawks were led offensively by Grace Poch (9) and Ailyah Green (5). The Mustangs were led by the 5’8 Junior Tyler Vidrickson who had the hot hand in the 1st half dropping 8 points including 2 threes. The locker room talk seemed to work for the Mustangs as they came out of the locker room on fire! Central found themselves with their first lead of the night midway through the third quarter after going on a 9-0 run which included three straight three pointers. This 9-0 Mustang run was led by Junior Guard, Callan Hall, Junior guard, Tyler Vidrickson, and the lone senior, Brynn O’Hara. As we headed to the 4th in Hutchinson the Mustangs found themselves leading 34-33.

The fourth quarter was a battle to the end between the two teams, Ailiyah Green caught the hot hand for the Salthawks in the 4th quarter and was unstoppable down in the paint with 8 4th quarter points, 6 of those coming down low. Elle Denning, the 5’10 Junior for the Mustangs, had a big three ball of her own to keep Central in this game late. As both teams went back and forth it was a Grace Poch dagger that sealed the deal late in the 4th for the Salthawks as they defeated the Mustangs 45-41. The Hutchinson girls moved to 1-0 on the season after a home opening win against Salina Central as Central fell to 1-1 on their young season.

Tonight’s Nex Tech Wireless player of the game went to Tyler Vidrickson of the Mustangs who finished tonight’s game with a team leading 14 points and three 3 pointers.

Tonight’s H&R Block of the Game went to senior Brynn O’Hara of the Mustangs who provided a big block down low on Green of the Salthawks. This block turned into a turnover in favor of the Mustangs and resulted in a fast break layup for Central.

BOYS: Hutchinson 60, Salina Central 27

The Mustangs (0-1) were trying to get on the winning side of things in the 2022-23 basketball season on the road against a very talented Hutch Salthawks team, unfortunately they ran into maybe the best shooter in 5a in Garrett Robertson. It was a back and forth first quarter for Mustang boys as they tried to stay shot for shot with hot hands of Garett Robertson and Dauntay King. It was a close first quarter as the Mustangs trailed the Salthawks 11-9 at the end of 1.

The second quarter was all Hutch as the outscored Central 17-7 mostly in part by Robertson who had 8, and King who had 7. It was a 28-16 lead for Hutch at the half. The Mustangs were led in the first half Kenyon Mcmillian (4) and Gibson (3). Turnovers was the name of the game for the Mustangs tonight as midway through the third quarter Central was guilty of five straight turnovers that led to an 11-0 run for the Salthawks in front of a packed house at home. The Salthawk offense was fueled by a barrage of turnovers by Central and 8 points from King.

It was a 49-20 lead in favor of Hutch as we headed to the 4th. With the big deficit for Central we got to see some young players off the bench for Central that included the sophomore Kamryn Jones who had an impressive five points in the 4th quarter. Central would fall in a tough road environment 60-27 in front of a packed house to the Hutchinson SaltHawks who got their first win of the season.

Tonight’s Nex Tech Wireless player of the game goes to senior Kenyon Mcmillian (10)

The H&R Block of the game goes to junior Mason Nemechek.