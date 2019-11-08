Salina, KS

Hutch Man Busted on Counterfeiting Charges

MetroSourceNovember 8, 2019

A Reno County man is facing federal charges after he allegedly tried to pass off bogus bills a week ago in Hutchinson.

City officials say 31-year-old William Henry Scott Crider was busted yesterday on a single count of counterfeiting U.S. currency, as well as one count of theft by deception.

A pizza-delivery driver reportedly ID’d Crider as an East 8th Avenue customer who gave him two counterfeit 20-dollar bills last Friday.

Crider was paroled in September after serving time for similar offenses in a December 2018 incident.

