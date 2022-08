A former local police officer who prosecutors say is a serial sexual predator is going to trial in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Court officials say Todd Allen faces more than 20 charges linked to multiple cases dating back to 2012, chief among them rape, aggravated sexual liberties with a child, sexual battery and kidnapping.

The charges allegedly stem from incidents dating from October 2012 to late 2018. Allen, who reportedly resigned from the force in late 2018, is due back in court on September 21st.