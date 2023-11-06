Husband, Wife Arrested for Trafficking Contraband

A tip leads to the arrest of a Salina man who was attempting to send drugs into the Saline County Jail.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that Maximilian Wilson was taken into custody on Friday after authorities discovered he and his wife conspired to traffic methamphetamine into the jail.

According to Sheriff Soldan, Mr. Wilson allegedly left a baggie of meth inside the elevator that is used to transport inmates up to the courtroom.

While in custody – his wife Kelli Wilson boarded the elevator, grabbed the baggie and concealed inside her body.

The two are now facing numerous charges for trafficking contraband into a correctional facility.