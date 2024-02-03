Hurrah For Hutton

A construction business headquartered in Wichita celebrated a Salina expansion.

Officials gathered in Salina to celebrate the expansion of the Hutton office and staff in Salina. A dozen people work out of the Salina location, including architects and designers. Among the new staff is Eric Brown, the former President and CEO of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce.

Hutton is behind many projects, small and massive, everything from small remodels to major projects like churches, schools, medical and industrial facilities.

Hutton has offices in Wichita, Salina, McPherson, and Garden City.