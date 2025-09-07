Hunting Equipment Permit Rules Change

Deer hunting season is upon us, and there are some changes to Kanopolis Lake’s normal equipment permitting process.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, constrained resources and the temporary closure of the project office, hunting equipment permits will not be required when placing tree stands or ground blinds on Corps -managed lands for the 2025-2026 deer hunting season. All other USACE specific hunting policies still apply, when on lands managed by Kanopolis Lake.

The Kanopolis Lake hunting policy can be found here: https://www.nwk.usace.army.mil/Locations/District-Lakes/Kanopolis-Lake/Maps-Brochures/.

Additionally, here are some reminders regarding hunting at Kanopolis Lake within Corps-managed areas:

Cutting of trees or parts of trees is prohibited. Screw-in steps, bow holders or any other device that may damage a tree or shrub is prohibited.

Operating vehicles on unauthorized roadways is prohibited. Do not block gates when parking vehicles.

Private lands border public hunting areas. Know your boundaries to prevent trespassing.

All garbage, trash or other waste material must be removed from lake project lands or deposited in appropriate waste bins.

For all other information regarding hunting, legal equipment and season information, please visit the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Park’s website at https://ksoutdoors.gov/.

_ _ _

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash