Hunting Clothing Stolen From Vehicle

Jeremy BohnMarch 29, 2021

High priced hunting clothing is stolen after the back window of a truck what was left parked at a Salina nightclub is broken in to.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a Ram 3500 pickup truck had its back window shattered while parked on the south side of Outlaws, 1676 W. State St. The truck was left unattended in the lot between 2 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., Saturday.

The truck is owned by 26-year-old Stuart Griffin, Minneapolis, Kan., and he says that $1,100 in KUIU hunting clothing was stolen from the truck. Some of the KUIU items are a men’s super-down jacket and pants, a guide jacket and a pair of men’s gloves. Also stolen is a DeWalt Cordless drill.

Total loss is listed at $1,200, while Griffin says the damage to his window is estimated at $325.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

