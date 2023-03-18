Salina, KS

Hunters Find Human Skeletal Remains

Todd PittengerMarch 18, 2023

Authorities are investigating after human skeletal remains were found by hunters in a rural area of Southeast Kansas.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation human remains were found Thursday evening in rural Wilson County.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance at approximately 7:25 p.m. on Thursday, March 16. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

At approximately 6:50 p.m. Thursday, out-of-state hunters called 911 after encountering human remains in a pasture. Deputies from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location, approximately a mile south of Coyville, Kansas, near Decatur Road. Upon arriving, deputies observed the human skeletal remains.

An autopsy is scheduled. At this time, the person has not been identified. Due to the condition of the remains, positive identification is expected to take longer than most cases.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 378-3622. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

 

