Hunter Safety Classes On Hold

Jeff GarretsonSeptember 8, 2021

Around twenty in-person Hunter Safety classes have been paused around the state for now.

Jessica Mounts is Director of Licensing and Education at the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and tells KSAL News that health concerns have put in-person education on hold.

 

Mounts says the safety measure will be reevaluated in early October, and that online options will continue to grow. Apprentice licenses will also allow those who are 16-years-old and up to head out into the field to hunt – if accompanied by a licensed hunter who is 18 or older.

Learn more at www.ksoutdoors.com

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

Kansas News

Hunter Safety Classes On Hold

