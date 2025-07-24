Hunter Banned for Life in Kansas for 2022 Violations

A Georgia man is banned from hunting and fishing in Kansas for life.

Thirty-five-year-old Matt Jennings also received five years probation after pleading guilty to illegally taking white tail deer in interstate commerce. Back in November of 2022, Jennings killed an antlered deer near Florence, but illegally transported the deer to Oklahoma where he falsely claimed he killed the deer.

About a week after that first incident, Jennings killed another deer near Wakeeney violating the bag limit of one antlered deer per season.