Hundreds of Students at Bethania Workshop

September 27, 2018

Hundreds of high school singers from around the state participated in the 14th annual Bethania Pre-Audition Choral Workshop at Bethany College on Thursday.

 Bethany’s music faculty helped prepare the singers, audition pieces for their respective district, and eventually for the 2019 Kansas Music Educators Association All-State auditions. Mass choir rehearsals were led by Mark Lucas, Ph.D., Co-Chair of Music and Director of Choral Activities at Bethany. Sectional rehearsals were led by additional members of the Bethany music faculty and guest directors.

“I look forward to this event each year,” says Mark Lucas. “The students were especially receptive this year. Hosting hundreds of high school students interested in choir singing made it a great day for all of us.”

All schools in attendance were Abilene High School, Bennington High School, Brewster High School, Buhler High School, Concordia High School, Derby High School, Eisenhower High School, Ellsworth High School, Hartford High School, Lincoln High School, Minneapolis High School, Moundridge High School, Palco High School, Republic County High School, Rock Creek Jr./Sr. High Schools, Seaman High School, Smith Center High School, Smoky Valley High School, Solomon High School, Stockton High School, Sylvan-Lucas Unified High School, and Thunder Ridge High School.

This year’s audition music included “Gloria,” from Mass No. 6, Gyorgy Orban; “Jubilate Deo,” Movement I from Jubilate Deo, Dan Forrest; “The Beatitudes” Troy D. Robertson.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

