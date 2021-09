Hundreds of people are taken off the streets during a crackdown on violent crime in the Wichita area.

Wichita police and the U.S. Marshals Service partnered for Operation Triple Beam.

The 60-day operation resulted in one-thousand-72 arrests including 141 alleged gang members, the seizure of 221 guns, 165 kilograms of narcotics and more than 200-thousand-dollars.