Hummer Burned in Arson Case

KSAL StaffJanuary 14, 2022

A Salina man’s vehicle has been heavily damaged in an alleged arson.

Salina Police and Fire Department personnel were sent to the 200 block of N. 2nd St. Friday morning at 3:20 for a vehicle on fire. A witness reported hearing a car alarm and when they came outside to investigate, they discovered a black Hummer H3 in flames. The fire originated at the rear of the vehicle and destroyed the interior of the Hummer.

The owner of the vehicle, a 56-year-old Salina man, had just recently purchased the Hummer, and he was not able to be contacted. The fire is still under investigation.

