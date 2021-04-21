Salina, KS

Human Skull Found In Rural Salina

Jeremy BohnApril 21, 2021

A human skull is found in a rural area in west Salina and now the Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating alongside the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a couple of individuals were walking along Dry Creek, about a third of a mile north of W. Magnolia Rd., when they stumbled upon a human skull.

Deputies have secured the area and are searching for any other evidence. Law enforcement is not able to identify who the skull belongs to at this time.

The KBI is assisting the Saline County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

While details right now are limited, Soldan says that it appears that the skull had been in that spot for quite a while.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

