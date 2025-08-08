Human Remains Identified

The remains of a woman who was reported missing last summer have been identified.

Back on July 3rd the Hutchinson Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the remains of an unidentified woman discovered earlier this year. According to the agency, since then they have been in contact with the family of Kimberly Dawn Barnes, who had been reported missing in July 2024.

After locating dental records for comparison, they have identified Barnes. Based on the findings from the autopsy and the available evidence, there is currently no indication of criminal activity.

Barnes was last seen on June 28, 2024, in Hutchinson. She was suffering from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and was 57 when she went missing.