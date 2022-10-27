Huge Turnout Expected For Salina Marathon

Over 700 runners from 30 states are expected to run the Salina Crossroads Marathon, Half Marathon, Team Relays and 4.01K Family Fun Run on November 5th in Downtown Salina.

Organizers say this will be the first USATF Certified and Boston Qualifier marathon ever held in Salina.

“We are excited to have such a huge turnout for our first Salina Crossroads Marathon event and look forward to growing this into one of the premier running events in Kansas.” said Co-Race Director Daniel Craig.

A special thank you goes to JoVonna Rutherford for helping with the special event permit and Sgt. Chad McCary and Brent Buchwald (Street Superintendent for City of Salina) for helping develop a flat, fast, and scenic route that minimizes disruption to traffic.

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce estimates that the Salina Crossroads Marathon will bring in $380,000 in economic impact to the community and 100% of the entry fees will go to four youth sports organizations in Salina:

Salina Family YMCA

Salina Area Youth Sportsmanship Initiative

Kansas Youth Sports

USD 305 School Marathon

They are doing their best to get the word out about the race and the streets which will be impacted so that community members can plan ahead and use alternative routes when possible. There will be some disruptions to traffic on race day, so they appreciate everyone’s patience.

There are five events to participate in on November 5th. In addition to the full marathon there is also a half marathon, half marathon relay, marathon relay, and 4.01K (2.5 mile) Family Fun Run/Walk. To learn more about the races or to register visit runsalinacrossroads.com. Runners and walkers can register up to and including the morning of the race although early registration is encouraged.

“We are super excited to hear how many people are using Salina Crossroads as their first race. The 4.01K (2.5 mile) Family Fun Run/Walk and Team Relays are a fun way to come be a part of Salina’s first ever USATF Certified and Boston Qualifier Marathon weekend.” said Craig.

All finishers get a custom designed medal by Vortex and there will be great post-race food and lots of fun photo ops.

“We get a lot of questions about the relay events which are fun way to complete a half marathon or marathon as a team.” said Craig. “A half marathon and marathon relay involves a team of runners splitting the distance of a typical half marathon or marathon into several ‘legs.’ Each team member is responsible for running 1 leg of the race so that the team, as a whole, can cover the half marathon distance (13.1 miles) or marathon distance (26.2 miles). A single runner’s belt is provided per team, and the idea is for each runner, on finishing their leg, to pass the runners belt forward to the next team member. That runner then wears the runner’s belt and passes it on to the next runner, and so on, until the half marathon or marathon has been completed. Leg 1 is 3.7 miles; Leg 2 is 5.1 miles; Leg 3 is 4.3 miles; Leg 4 (marathon relay only) is 3.7 miles; Leg 5 is 5.1 miles; Leg 6 is 4.3 miles. Each team will be responsible for getting team members to their relay transition location.”

One of the most important elements in putting on a high quality event is volunteers. They are getting a great response, but could still use additional volunteers. Volunteering is one of the best ways to give back to your community! Volunteers can sign up at https://salinacrossroadsmarathon.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/. Volunteers will receive a free t-shirt and will be provided with a volunteer kit which will include volunteer instructions and contact information in case they have any questions during the event.

Tracking Runners During the Race

Live updates during the race are available at the link below. There are 3 splits (mile 3, mile 5, and mile 8 as well as the halfway point and finish line). https://www.athlinks.com/event/363794/results/Event/1001423/Results

Packet Pickup/Race Day Schedule

Friday, November 4th

m.-7p.m. Packet pickup at Homewood Suites by Hilton

7:00p.m. Pre-race meeting on the patio of Homewood Suites by Hilton

7:15p.m. Fun raffle drawing for bib numbers

7:30-9:00p.m. Fun music presented by DJ Cash Hollistah on the patio

Saturday, November 5th

6:00-7:30a.m. Late registration/packet pickup at Homewood Suites by Hilton

7:55a.m. National Anthem

8:00a.m. Marathon, half marathon, half marathon relay, and marathon relay races begin

8:10a.m. 4.01K Family Fun Run/Walk begins

9:30a.m. 4.01K Family Fun Run/Walk Awards Ceremony (Announcement of top 3 male and top 3 female runners

10:30a.m. Half marathon and Team Relay Awards Ceremony (Announcement of top 3 male and top 3 female runners in the half marathon and winning teams for the half marathon and marathon team relays)

12:00p.m. Marathon Awards Ceremony (Announcement of top 3 male and top 3 female runners)

Following the race there will be drinks, snacks, and burgers from Cozy Inn

11:00a.m.-1:00p.m. Music by The Blades on the patio of Homewood Suites by Hilton

1:00-3:00p.m. Fun music presented by DJ Cash Hollistah on the patio of Homewood Suites by Hilton

For more information about the Salina Crossroads Marathon check out the website at runsalinacrossroads.com or follow us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1469896640070189.

Everyone in the community is invited to come cheer on the runners and show everyone what an amazing community we have here in Salina.