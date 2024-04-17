HS Sports Results (4/16)

To submit future results, please email Sports Director Jackson Schneider at [email protected].
TENNIS
Yesterday the Sacred Heart tennis team competed at Hillsboro.
- Singles
- Sam Alam – 5th place #2 Singles, 2-1 record
- Doubles
- Thomas Cheney/Ben Disberger – 4th place #1 Doubles, 1-2
- Luca Adami/Max Ehrlich – 1st place #2 Doubles, 3-0
Sacred Heart will next compete at Ellinwood on Friday.
TRACK & FIELD
Salina South Track & Field competed at the Andover Invite on Tuesday.
SALINA SOUTH GIRLS TEAM – 3RD PLACE
- Tamia Cheeks
- High Jump – 1st, 5’4 (#1 in 5A)
- 100M Hurdles – 3rd
- 300M Hurdles – 1st
- Aunisty McNeal
- Discus – 2nd 129’4 (School Record / #2 in 5A)
- Javelin – 2nd
- Bethany Hicklin
- Pole Vault – 1st (#1 in 5A)
- Ava Lemaster
- 800M – 2nd
- 1600M – 3rd
- Alina Arceo
- 3200M – 3rd
SALINA SOUTH BOYS TEAM – 9TH PLACE
- Gabe Autry
- 200M – 6th
- Brady Oliver
- 400M – 5th
- Bret Jones
- 800M – 8th
- Korbin Dykes
- 3200M – 4th
- Xavyer Nouanlasy
- 100M Hurdles – 7th
- Dylan Brice
- Pole Vault – 6th
- 4x100M Relay
- Myers, Hollie, Shields, Autry – 5th
- 4x400M Relay
- Dominguez, Oliver, Jones, Cheeks – 5th
SOCCER
Newton defeats Salina South, 3-2.
- South Goals
- ’37 – Morris
- ’71 – Ojeda, assisted by Morris
BASEBALL
Abilene sweeps Clay Center
- GAME 1: Abilene 16, Clay Center 10
- GAME 2: Abilene 13, Clay Center 8
- Abilene improves to 11-1 on the season, visit Hays-TMP on Friday.
Bennington sweeps Little River
- GAME 1: Bennington 12, Little River 9
- GAME 2: Bennington 8, Little River 7
- Bennington improves to 2-8 on the season, host Remington on Friday.
Sacred Heart sweeps Ellsworth
- GAME 1: Sacred Heart 12, Ellsworth 11
- GAME 2: Sacred Heart 8, Ellsworth 2
- Sacred Heart improves to 12-0 on the season, will visit Minneapolis on Friday.
- Ellsworth is now 7-3, will visit Sylvan-Lucas on Tuesday.
Russell sweeps Minneapolis
- GAME 1: Russell 18, Minneapolis 1
- GAME 2: Russell 15, Minneapolis 0
- Minneapolis is now 2-6 on the season, will host Sacred Heart on Friday.
Halstead sweeps Smoky Valley
- GAME 1: Halstead 20, Smoky Valley 4
- GAME 2: Halstead 18, Smoky Valley 10
- Smoky Valley is now 1-7 overall, will visit Pratt on Friday.
Hutchinson sweeps Salina South
- GAME 1: Hutchinson 12, Salina South 0
- GAME 2: Hutchinson 5, Salina South 4
- Salina South is now 6-8 overall, will host Newton on Friday.
SOFTBALL
Abilene splits with Clay Center
- GAME 1: Abilene 12, Clay Center 5
- GAME 2: Clay Center 9, Abilene 3
- Abilene is now 7-5 on the season, host Buhler on Thursday.
Bennington splits with Little River
- GAME 1: Bennington 16, Little River 5
- GAME 2: Little River 17, Bennington 4
- Bennington is now 3-9 on the season, host Remington on Friday.
Ellsworth sweeps Sacred Heart
- GAME 1: Ellsworth 14, Sacred Heart 2
- GAME 2: Ellsworth 14, Sacred Heart 3
- Ellsworth improves to 6-4 overall, will host Spearville on Friday.
- Sacred Heart is now 3-9 overall, will visit Minneapolis on Friday.
Minneapolis sweeps Russell.
- GAME 1: Minneapolis 19, Russell 4
- GAME 2: Minneapolis 21, Russell 10
- Minneapolis improves to 6-4 on the season, will host Sacred Heart on Friday.
Halstead sweeps Smoky Valley
- GAME 1: Halstead 8, Smoky Valley 0
- GAME 2: Halstead 14, Smoky Valley 3
- Smoky Valley is now 7-2 on the season, will travel to Pratt on Friday.
Salina South sweeps Hutchinson
- GAME 1: Salina South 18, Hutchinson 1
- GAME 2: Salina South 19, Hutchinson 5
- Salina South improves yo 8-6 overall, will host Newton on Friday.