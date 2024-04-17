HS Sports Results (4/16)

To submit future results, please email Sports Director Jackson Schneider at [email protected].

TENNIS

Yesterday the Sacred Heart tennis team competed at Hillsboro.

Singles Sam Alam – 5th place #2 Singles, 2-1 record

Doubles Thomas Cheney/Ben Disberger – 4th place #1 Doubles, 1-2 Luca Adami/Max Ehrlich – 1st place #2 Doubles, 3-0



Sacred Heart will next compete at Ellinwood on Friday.

TRACK & FIELD

Salina South Track & Field competed at the Andover Invite on Tuesday.

SALINA SOUTH GIRLS TEAM – 3RD PLACE

Tamia Cheeks High Jump – 1st, 5’4 (#1 in 5A) 100M Hurdles – 3rd 300M Hurdles – 1st

Aunisty McNeal Discus – 2nd 129’4 (School Record / #2 in 5A) Javelin – 2nd

Bethany Hicklin Pole Vault – 1st (#1 in 5A)

Ava Lemaster 800M – 2nd 1600M – 3rd

Alina Arceo 3200M – 3rd



SALINA SOUTH BOYS TEAM – 9TH PLACE

Gabe Autry 200M – 6th

Brady Oliver 400M – 5th

Bret Jones 800M – 8th

Korbin Dykes 3200M – 4th

Xavyer Nouanlasy 100M Hurdles – 7th

Dylan Brice Pole Vault – 6th

4x100M Relay Myers, Hollie, Shields, Autry – 5th

4x400M Relay Dominguez, Oliver, Jones, Cheeks – 5th



FULL MEET RESULTS

SOCCER

Newton defeats Salina South, 3-2.

South Goals ’37 – Morris ’71 – Ojeda, assisted by Morris



BASEBALL

Abilene sweeps Clay Center

GAME 1: Abilene 16, Clay Center 10

GAME 2: Abilene 13, Clay Center 8 Abilene improves to 11-1 on the season, visit Hays-TMP on Friday.



Bennington sweeps Little River

GAME 1: Bennington 12, Little River 9

GAME 2: Bennington 8, Little River 7 Bennington improves to 2-8 on the season, host Remington on Friday.



Sacred Heart sweeps Ellsworth

GAME 1: Sacred Heart 12, Ellsworth 11

GAME 2: Sacred Heart 8, Ellsworth 2 Sacred Heart improves to 12-0 on the season, will visit Minneapolis on Friday. Ellsworth is now 7-3, will visit Sylvan-Lucas on Tuesday.



Russell sweeps Minneapolis

GAME 1: Russell 18, Minneapolis 1

GAME 2: Russell 15, Minneapolis 0 Minneapolis is now 2-6 on the season, will host Sacred Heart on Friday.



Halstead sweeps Smoky Valley

GAME 1: Halstead 20, Smoky Valley 4

GAME 2: Halstead 18, Smoky Valley 10 Smoky Valley is now 1-7 overall, will visit Pratt on Friday.



Hutchinson sweeps Salina South

GAME 1: Hutchinson 12, Salina South 0

GAME 2: Hutchinson 5, Salina South 4 Salina South is now 6-8 overall, will host Newton on Friday.



SOFTBALL

Abilene splits with Clay Center

GAME 1: Abilene 12, Clay Center 5

GAME 2: Clay Center 9, Abilene 3 Abilene is now 7-5 on the season, host Buhler on Thursday.



Bennington splits with Little River

GAME 1: Bennington 16, Little River 5

GAME 2: Little River 17, Bennington 4 Bennington is now 3-9 on the season, host Remington on Friday.



Ellsworth sweeps Sacred Heart

GAME 1: Ellsworth 14, Sacred Heart 2

GAME 2: Ellsworth 14, Sacred Heart 3 Ellsworth improves to 6-4 overall, will host Spearville on Friday. Sacred Heart is now 3-9 overall, will visit Minneapolis on Friday.



Minneapolis sweeps Russell.

GAME 1: Minneapolis 19, Russell 4

GAME 2: Minneapolis 21, Russell 10 Minneapolis improves to 6-4 on the season, will host Sacred Heart on Friday.



Halstead sweeps Smoky Valley

GAME 1: Halstead 8, Smoky Valley 0

GAME 2: Halstead 14, Smoky Valley 3 Smoky Valley is now 7-2 on the season, will travel to Pratt on Friday.



Salina South sweeps Hutchinson