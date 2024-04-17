HS Sports Results (4/16)

By Jackson Schneider April 17, 2024

TENNIS

Yesterday the Sacred Heart tennis team competed at Hillsboro.

  • Singles
    • Sam Alam – 5th place #2 Singles, 2-1 record
  • Doubles
    • Thomas Cheney/Ben Disberger – 4th place #1 Doubles, 1-2
    • Luca Adami/Max Ehrlich – 1st place #2 Doubles, 3-0

Sacred Heart will next compete at Ellinwood on Friday.

TRACK & FIELD

Salina South Track & Field competed at the Andover Invite on Tuesday.

SALINA SOUTH GIRLS TEAM – 3RD PLACE

  • Tamia Cheeks
    • High Jump – 1st, 5’4 (#1 in 5A)
    • 100M Hurdles – 3rd
    • 300M Hurdles – 1st
  • Aunisty McNeal
    • Discus – 2nd 129’4 (School Record / #2 in 5A)
    • Javelin – 2nd
  • Bethany Hicklin
    • Pole Vault – 1st (#1 in 5A)
  • Ava Lemaster
    • 800M – 2nd
    • 1600M – 3rd
  • Alina Arceo
    • 3200M – 3rd

SALINA SOUTH BOYS TEAM – 9TH PLACE

  • Gabe Autry
    • 200M – 6th
  • Brady Oliver
    • 400M – 5th
  • Bret Jones
    • 800M – 8th
  • Korbin Dykes
    • 3200M – 4th
  • Xavyer Nouanlasy
    • 100M Hurdles – 7th
  • Dylan Brice
    • Pole Vault – 6th
  • 4x100M Relay
    • Myers, Hollie, Shields, Autry – 5th
  • 4x400M Relay
    • Dominguez, Oliver, Jones, Cheeks – 5th

SOCCER

Newton defeats Salina South, 3-2.

  • South Goals
    • ’37 – Morris
    • ’71 – Ojeda, assisted by Morris

BASEBALL

Abilene sweeps Clay Center

  • GAME 1: Abilene 16, Clay Center 10
  • GAME 2: Abilene 13, Clay Center 8
    • Abilene improves to 11-1 on the season, visit Hays-TMP on Friday.

Bennington sweeps Little River

  • GAME 1: Bennington 12, Little River 9
  • GAME 2: Bennington 8, Little River 7
    • Bennington improves to 2-8 on the season, host Remington on Friday.

Sacred Heart sweeps Ellsworth

  • GAME 1: Sacred Heart 12, Ellsworth 11
  • GAME 2: Sacred Heart 8, Ellsworth 2
    • Sacred Heart improves to 12-0 on the season, will visit Minneapolis on Friday.
    • Ellsworth is now 7-3, will visit Sylvan-Lucas on Tuesday.

Russell sweeps Minneapolis

  • GAME 1: Russell 18, Minneapolis 1
  • GAME 2: Russell 15, Minneapolis 0
    • Minneapolis is now 2-6 on the season, will host Sacred Heart on Friday.

Halstead sweeps Smoky Valley

  • GAME 1: Halstead 20, Smoky Valley 4
  • GAME 2: Halstead 18, Smoky Valley 10
    • Smoky Valley is now 1-7 overall, will visit Pratt on Friday.

Hutchinson sweeps Salina South

  • GAME 1: Hutchinson 12, Salina South 0
  • GAME 2: Hutchinson 5, Salina South 4
    • Salina South is now 6-8 overall, will host Newton on Friday.

SOFTBALL

Abilene splits with Clay Center

  • GAME 1: Abilene 12, Clay Center 5
  • GAME 2: Clay Center 9, Abilene 3
    • Abilene is now 7-5 on the season, host Buhler on Thursday.

Bennington splits with Little River

  • GAME 1: Bennington 16, Little River 5
  • GAME 2: Little River 17, Bennington 4
    • Bennington is now 3-9 on the season, host Remington on Friday.

Ellsworth sweeps Sacred Heart

  • GAME 1: Ellsworth 14, Sacred Heart 2
  • GAME 2: Ellsworth 14, Sacred Heart 3
    • Ellsworth improves to 6-4 overall, will host Spearville on Friday.
    • Sacred Heart is now 3-9 overall, will visit Minneapolis on Friday.

Minneapolis sweeps Russell.

  • GAME 1: Minneapolis 19, Russell 4
  • GAME 2: Minneapolis 21, Russell 10
    • Minneapolis improves to 6-4 on the season, will host Sacred Heart on Friday.

Halstead sweeps Smoky Valley

  • GAME 1: Halstead 8, Smoky Valley 0
  • GAME 2: Halstead 14, Smoky Valley 3
    • Smoky Valley is now 7-2 on the season, will travel to Pratt on Friday.

Salina South sweeps Hutchinson

  • GAME 1: Salina South 18, Hutchinson 1
  • GAME 2: Salina South 19, Hutchinson 5
    • Salina South improves yo 8-6 overall, will host Newton on Friday.