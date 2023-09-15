HS SPORTS RECAP (9/14)

TENNIS

The Sacred Heart girl’s tennis team competed in a tournament at Buhler High School on September 14th. Katie Weiss won the singles division going 4-0, while the doubles teams of Callie Yohe/Nguyen Nguyen and Ashlyn Alam / Chaerin Kim each went 0-3.

Sacred Heart’s next tournament is Saturday, September 16th in Clay Center.

Top teams from 5A, 4A and 3-2-1A competed in the Andover on Thursday in the 16 team Andover Grand Slam. Salina Central was the defending team Champion, but was short handed Thursday as Janae Montoya, the defending singles champion, was unable to play due to prior scholastic commitments. Nevertheless, Central received a strong showing from Addison & Mallory Renfro as they took 3rd in the 32 team doubles draw. Claire Renfro and Kinsley Foth took 9th place with 4 wins and one loss. Alexis Rogers and Brooke Banniger competed in singles for Central.

SOCCER

Buhler High School defeated Salina Central 4-0 on Thursday.

Salina South defeated McPherson 1-0 on Thursday, with the goal scored by Flores.

VOLLEYBALL

Ellsworth fell in three sets, in a best of five match, to local rival Little River, 25-18, 28-26, 25-20. Ellsworth is now 7-5 on the season.