HS Sports Digest – 9/9

Pat StrathmanSeptember 10, 2021

Swather Special

Class 6A, 5A, 4A

Girls Team Results

Senior Girls 5K
Junior Girls 5K
Sophomore Girls 5K
Freshman Girls 5K

Boys Team Results

Senior Boys 5K
Junior Boys 5K
Sophomore Boys 5K
Freshman Boys 5K

Class 3A, 2A, 1A

Girls Team Results

Senior Girls 5K
Junior Girls 5K
Sophomore Girls 5K
Freshman Girls 5K

Boys Team Results

Senior Boys 5K
Junior Boys 5K
Sophomore Boys 5K
Freshman Boys 5K

Girls Tennis

Smoky Valley Classic
Smoky Valley 42, Chapman 34, Central Plains 25, Ellsworth 24, Abilene 16, Hillsboro 12, Trinity Catholic 7

Smoky Valley Results

Logan Spencer, 2-2, 6th
Kayla Norberg, 3-1, 9th
Ahlstedt/Rauchholz, 3-1, 2nd
Gaskill/Adam, 3-1, 3rd

Ellsworth Results

Nicole Haase, 3-1, 2nd
Cali Sheridan, 2-2, 7th
Couch/Vague, 2-2, 11th
Howell/Rohr, 1-3, 14th

Chapman Results

Elyssa Frieze, 4-0, 1st
Tanith Elliott, 1-2, 12th
Armbruster/Elliott, 2-2, 6th
Blocker/Merritt, 1-3, 8th

Abilene Results

Maddie Beswick, 2-2, 4th
Dighton Tokoi, 0-3
Murray/Johnson, 3-1, 9th
Guillen/Woody, 0-3

Boys Soccer

Salina South handled TMP-Marian 10-0. Angel Lopez, Carson Crow, and Seth Flores all had hat tricks.

