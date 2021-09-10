HS Sports Digest – 9/9

Swather Special
Class 6A, 5A, 4A
Senior Girls 5K
Junior Girls 5K
Sophomore Girls 5K
Freshman Girls 5K
Senior Boys 5K
Junior Boys 5K
Sophomore Boys 5K
Freshman Boys 5K
Class 3A, 2A, 1A
Senior Girls 5K
Junior Girls 5K
Sophomore Girls 5K
Freshman Girls 5K
Senior Boys 5K
Junior Boys 5K
Sophomore Boys 5K
Freshman Boys 5K
Girls Tennis
Smoky Valley Classic
Smoky Valley 42, Chapman 34, Central Plains 25, Ellsworth 24, Abilene 16, Hillsboro 12, Trinity Catholic 7
Smoky Valley Results
Logan Spencer, 2-2, 6th
Kayla Norberg, 3-1, 9th
Ahlstedt/Rauchholz, 3-1, 2nd
Gaskill/Adam, 3-1, 3rd
Ellsworth Results
Nicole Haase, 3-1, 2nd
Cali Sheridan, 2-2, 7th
Couch/Vague, 2-2, 11th
Howell/Rohr, 1-3, 14th
Chapman Results
Elyssa Frieze, 4-0, 1st
Tanith Elliott, 1-2, 12th
Armbruster/Elliott, 2-2, 6th
Blocker/Merritt, 1-3, 8th
Abilene Results
Maddie Beswick, 2-2, 4th
Dighton Tokoi, 0-3
Murray/Johnson, 3-1, 9th
Guillen/Woody, 0-3
Boys Soccer
Salina South handled TMP-Marian 10-0. Angel Lopez, Carson Crow, and Seth Flores all had hat tricks.