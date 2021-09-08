Salina, KS

Now: 71 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 88 ° | Lo: 61 °

HS Sports Digest – 9/7

Pat StrathmanSeptember 8, 2021

Volleyball

Salina Central defeated Ark City 18-25, 26-24, 25-18
Andover defeated Salina Central 23-25, 25-21, 25-23

Salina South defeated Campus 26-24, 25-20
Hutchinson defeated Salina South 25-12, 25-17

Minneapolis defeated Sacred Heart 25-14, 25-20
Minneapolis defeated Sacred Heart 25-22, 25-17

Bennington defeated Ell-Saline 25-15, 25-19
Bennington defeated Ell-Saline 25-19, 25-22

Smoky Valley defeated Hays 25-12, 28-26
Smoky Valley defeated Nickerson 25-22, 26-24

SV stats: Abby Rose with 18 kills and 22 digs, Hope Duncan with 17 kills and 15 digs, Adrian Hazelwood with 46 assists and 10 digs.

Little River defeated Canton-Galva 25-23, 25-14, 25-7

McPherson defeated Winfield 25-6, 25-18
Circle defeated McPherson 25-15, 25-20

Stats: Rhian Swanson led McPherson with 18 kills and five aces. Brette Doile had 24 assists. Ella Schmid with 12 digs.

Lincoln defeated Natoma 25-11, 25-12
Sylvan-Lucas defeated Lincoln 25-15, 25-9

Girls Golf

Salina Central Invitational
Newton 373, Hays 381, Salina South 393, Clay Center 400, Hutchinson 404, Great Bend 426, Manhattan 446

Salina South Results
Zoe Norton, 84, 2nd
Madison Durr, 95, T9th
Danee Phillips, 107, T21st
Payton Phillips, 107, T21st
Isabel Fulkerson, 108, T24th
Emily Bergman, 120, T38th

Salina Central Results
Cindric White, 113, T32nd
Alex Coykendall, 123, T42nd

Boys Soccer

Salina South fell to Wichita Classical 1-0. Salina South outshot Wichita Classical 12-2.

Girls Tennis

Salina Central finished third at Newton Invitational

Results
Mackenzie Nutter/Addison Renfro, 3-1, 2nd
Kinsley Foth/Brynn O’Hara, 2-2, 7th
Hadley Johnson, 1-2

Phillipsburg Quad

Ellsworth results
Nicole Haase, 3-0, 1st
Calli Sheridan, 3-0, 1st
Sami Couch/Behak Vague, 0-3, 4th
Zoe Howell/Kami Rohr, 1-2, 3rd

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Smart Insurance FB Coaches Corner – 9/4

September 4, 2021 10:18 am

Mustangs Easily Run Past Colts in Opener

 12:03 am

Third Quarter Dooms South in Loss to McPherso...

September 3, 2021 11:45 pm

Southeast of Saline Blasts Minneapolis

 11:30 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

HS Sports Digest – 9/7

Volleyball Salina Central defeated Ark City 18-25, 26-24, 25-18 Andover defeated Salina Central 23...

September 8, 2021 Comments

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 9/7

Sports News

September 8, 2021

Risk Associated With Leasing Land

Farming News

September 8, 2021

Kowar shakes off tough 1st against ...

Sports News

September 7, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

State Agency Online Servi...
September 7, 2021Comments
Salina Man Attempts to Fl...
September 7, 2021Comments
Suspected DUI Leads To Ga...
September 7, 2021Comments
Tractor Supply Burglarize...
September 7, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices