HS Sports Digest – 9/7

Volleyball

Salina Central defeated Ark City 18-25, 26-24, 25-18

Andover defeated Salina Central 23-25, 25-21, 25-23

Salina South defeated Campus 26-24, 25-20

Hutchinson defeated Salina South 25-12, 25-17

Minneapolis defeated Sacred Heart 25-14, 25-20

Minneapolis defeated Sacred Heart 25-22, 25-17

Bennington defeated Ell-Saline 25-15, 25-19

Bennington defeated Ell-Saline 25-19, 25-22

Smoky Valley defeated Hays 25-12, 28-26

Smoky Valley defeated Nickerson 25-22, 26-24

SV stats: Abby Rose with 18 kills and 22 digs, Hope Duncan with 17 kills and 15 digs, Adrian Hazelwood with 46 assists and 10 digs.

Little River defeated Canton-Galva 25-23, 25-14, 25-7

McPherson defeated Winfield 25-6, 25-18

Circle defeated McPherson 25-15, 25-20

Stats: Rhian Swanson led McPherson with 18 kills and five aces. Brette Doile had 24 assists. Ella Schmid with 12 digs.

Lincoln defeated Natoma 25-11, 25-12

Sylvan-Lucas defeated Lincoln 25-15, 25-9

Girls Golf

Salina Central Invitational

Newton 373, Hays 381, Salina South 393, Clay Center 400, Hutchinson 404, Great Bend 426, Manhattan 446

Salina South Results

Zoe Norton, 84, 2nd

Madison Durr, 95, T9th

Danee Phillips, 107, T21st

Payton Phillips, 107, T21st

Isabel Fulkerson, 108, T24th

Emily Bergman, 120, T38th

Salina Central Results

Cindric White, 113, T32nd

Alex Coykendall, 123, T42nd

Boys Soccer

Salina South fell to Wichita Classical 1-0. Salina South outshot Wichita Classical 12-2.

Girls Tennis

Salina Central finished third at Newton Invitational

Results

Mackenzie Nutter/Addison Renfro, 3-1, 2nd

Kinsley Foth/Brynn O’Hara, 2-2, 7th

Hadley Johnson, 1-2

Phillipsburg Quad

Ellsworth results

Nicole Haase, 3-0, 1st

Calli Sheridan, 3-0, 1st

Sami Couch/Behak Vague, 0-3, 4th

Zoe Howell/Kami Rohr, 1-2, 3rd