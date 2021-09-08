HS Sports Digest – 9/7

Volleyball
Salina Central defeated Ark City 18-25, 26-24, 25-18
Andover defeated Salina Central 23-25, 25-21, 25-23
Salina South defeated Campus 26-24, 25-20
Hutchinson defeated Salina South 25-12, 25-17
Minneapolis defeated Sacred Heart 25-14, 25-20
Minneapolis defeated Sacred Heart 25-22, 25-17
Bennington defeated Ell-Saline 25-15, 25-19
Bennington defeated Ell-Saline 25-19, 25-22
Smoky Valley defeated Hays 25-12, 28-26
Smoky Valley defeated Nickerson 25-22, 26-24
SV stats: Abby Rose with 18 kills and 22 digs, Hope Duncan with 17 kills and 15 digs, Adrian Hazelwood with 46 assists and 10 digs.
Little River defeated Canton-Galva 25-23, 25-14, 25-7
McPherson defeated Winfield 25-6, 25-18
Circle defeated McPherson 25-15, 25-20
Stats: Rhian Swanson led McPherson with 18 kills and five aces. Brette Doile had 24 assists. Ella Schmid with 12 digs.
Lincoln defeated Natoma 25-11, 25-12
Sylvan-Lucas defeated Lincoln 25-15, 25-9
Girls Golf
Salina Central Invitational
Newton 373, Hays 381, Salina South 393, Clay Center 400, Hutchinson 404, Great Bend 426, Manhattan 446
Salina South Results
Zoe Norton, 84, 2nd
Madison Durr, 95, T9th
Danee Phillips, 107, T21st
Payton Phillips, 107, T21st
Isabel Fulkerson, 108, T24th
Emily Bergman, 120, T38th
Salina Central Results
Cindric White, 113, T32nd
Alex Coykendall, 123, T42nd
Boys Soccer
Salina South fell to Wichita Classical 1-0. Salina South outshot Wichita Classical 12-2.
Girls Tennis
Salina Central finished third at Newton Invitational
Results
Mackenzie Nutter/Addison Renfro, 3-1, 2nd
Kinsley Foth/Brynn O’Hara, 2-2, 7th
Hadley Johnson, 1-2
Phillipsburg Quad
Ellsworth results
Nicole Haase, 3-0, 1st
Calli Sheridan, 3-0, 1st
Sami Couch/Behak Vague, 0-3, 4th
Zoe Howell/Kami Rohr, 1-2, 3rd