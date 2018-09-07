HS Sports Digest 9-6

Girls tennis

Smoky Valley Tennis Classic

Hesston 43, Smoky Valley 41, Abilene 34, Ellsworth 28, Central Plains 22, Trinity 12, Chapman 12, Hillsboro 7

SV’s Kira Haxton takes third with 8-2 victory over Abilene’s Zoe Cooper in No. 1 singles. SV’s Isabelle Wright placed seventh with 8-2 win.

Abilene’s Shiann Olberding and Kylie Coup claimed doubles title with 8-4 win over Hesston’s Kylie & Michaela Martin. SV’s Morgan Bowles and Lana Clark finished fifth with 8-3 win over Chapman’s Rachel Duer and Katelyn Reiff.

Cross country

Smoky Valley boys and girls take fourth at Hesston. Ellise Peterson led the girls squad with a fourth-place finish (21:43). As for other medalists: Maria Apel, 8th, 22:05; Gracie Lambert, 9th, 22:13; Kajsa Peterson, 12th, 22:42; Gracie Lott, 13th, 22:53 & Savannah Phillips, 19th, 23:47.

Ryan Heline claimed the boys title with a time of 17:15.