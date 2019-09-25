HS Sports Digest – 9/24

Volleyball

Salina Central defeated Campus 25-21, 25-23

Derby defeated Salina Central 25-12, 25-11

Maize defeated Salina South 25-21, 18-25, 25-19

Newton defeated Salina South 25-18, 25-19

Beloit defeated Sacred Heart 25-17, 25-17

Beloit defeated Sacred Heart 23-25, 25-16, 25-14

Minneapolis defeated Southeast of Saline 21-25, 25-13, 27-25

Southeast of Saline defeated Minneapolis 22-25, 25-16, 25-21

Smoky Valley defeated Clay Center 25-16, 15-25, 25-16

Smoky Valley defeated Hoisington 25-22, 25-16

Boys soccer

Salina South blanked Goddard 6-0. All six goals were scored by six different players.

Cross country

Southeast of Saline swept the team and individual championships. Boys won the team title with 22 points. The Trojans took the top three spots, paced by sophomore Dylan Sprecker with a time of 15:53.55. Luke Gleason followed with a 16:05.60. Dominic Jackson finished in 16:14.94. Andrew Hanson placed sixth and Damion Jackson took 10th.

Sacred Heart boys ended up in ninth, led by Jace Douglas in 44th place with a time of 19:37. Caleb Gilliland placed 49th. Kobe Douglas and Isaiah Faerber finished 51st and 52nd.

SES girls were led by Jentrie Alderson with a gold time of 18:00.92. Alderson claimed her third championship as she won by 10 seconds over reigning Class 1A state champion Jaycee Vath of Lincoln.

Ashley Prochazcka took fifth, Mallorie Pearson was seventh and Savannah Sutton took eighth.

Sacred Heart girls received a 21st-place finish from Evy Mendez with a time of 23:20. Audrey Smith was 22nd and Alyssa Maya finished 44th.