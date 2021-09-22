HS Sports Digest – 9/21

Boys Soccer
After double overtime, Salina South tied with Eisenhower 1-1. Jose Ortega scored the only goal for South.
Salina Central fell to Derby 4-0.
Cross Country
Southeast of Saline Invitational Girls Team Results
Southeast of Saline 35, Trinity Academy 88, Smoky Valley 91, Sacred Heart 103, Minneapolis 115, Berean Academy 134, Cimarron 135, Halstead 219
Southeast of Saline Results
Jentrie Alderson, 1st, 18:25.4
Abby Commerford, 4th, 20:30.2
Cali Augustine, 9th, 21:08.0
Jonie Schroeder, 10th, 21:11.2
Sadie Franklin, 11th, 21:55.6
Savannah Sutton, 14th, 22:03.9
Ashley Prochazka, 20th, 22:30.0
Sacred Heart Results
Madisyn Ehrlich, 5th, 20:36.1
Eva Matteucci, 22nd, 22:34.8
Lauryn Mikkelson, 26th, 23:06.4
Bethany Campa, 30th, 23:15.0
Caroline Stone, 36th, 23:56.9
Hayzelle Rodriguez, 47th, 24:55.5
Smoky Valley Results
Gracie Lambert, 2nd, 19:59.3
Keira Mullen, 8th, 21:03.4
Sophia Fruits, 18th, 22:13.6
Lydia Peterson, 37th, 24:01.1
Mackenzie Heline, 39th, 24:03.0
Adrien Lochard, 49th, 25:28.1
Olivia Bengtson, 51st, 25:31.6
Minneapolis Results
Alayna Cossaart, 3rd, 20:17.4
Maddy Krueger, 7th, 20:59.6
Kara Winsett, 24th, 22:49.2
Maleah Griffin, 44th, 24:20.2
Clare McKain, 63rd, 26:39.0
Chapman Results
Paisly Jaderborg, 28th, 23:11.8
Ell-Saline Results
Emily Evans, 29th, 23:13.6
Val Vanzant, 41st, 24:04.6
Laura Miller, 50th, 25:29.4
Hannah Umscheid, 56th, 25:56.9
Solomon Results
Kiera Smith, 35th, 23:55.3
Ellsworth Results
Madison Newell, 42nd, 24:15.8
Noah Goss, 55th, 25:53.4
Southeast of Saline Invitational Boys Team Results
Trinity Academy 35, Southeast of Saline 50, Smoky Valley 90, Berean Academy 118, Hesston 153, Ell-Saline 153, Chapman 177, Sacred Heart 233, Halstead 235, Cimarron 286, Ellsworth 295, Abilene 298
Southeast of Saline Results
Dylan Sprecker, 1st, 15:32.5
Damion Jackson, 3rd, 16:30.2
Levi Allen, 8th, 17:00.5
Joel Kejr, 13th, 17:08.9
Cayden Walker, 25th, 18:13.9
Nakari Morrical-Palmer, 28th, 18:20.1
Drake Augustine, 33rd, 18:30.9
Sacred Heart Results
Brady Wells, 15th, 17:42.0
Jace Douglas, 45th, 19:30.2
Max Ehrilich, 56th, 20:23.7
Joshua Johnston, 73rd, 21:11.8
Abram Anderson, 78th, 21:24.6
Casey Perrin, 90th, 33:44.0
Smoky Valley Results
Tytus Reed, 9th, 17:02.0
Garret Huffman, 16th, 17:44.4
Justice Gardner, 20th, 18:01.4
Samuel Peterson, 22nd, 18:07.5
Britton Becker, 23rd, 18:09.5
Brayden Eyer, 52nd, 19:45.0
Sebastian Pavlovich, 62nd, 20:47.7
Minneapolis Results
Shafer Nelson, 40th, 19:09.1
Daniel Roth, 53rd, 19:48.5
Riley Bohl, 60th, 20:30.5
Gabriel Thomson, 67th, 20:58.6
Ell-Saline Results
Garrison Zerger, 12th, 17:05.4
Carson Fouard, 17th, 17:48.7
Kelton Kern, 19th, 17:55.6
Ryan Duerr, 55th, 20:20.6
Tayton Williams, 65th, 20:57.4
Ramsey Brin, 75th, 21:16.3
Chapman Results
Drew Elliott, 6th, 16:50.4
Chris Falls, 30th, 18:20.5
Raymond Johnson, 50th, 19:42.6
Levi Gaston, 51st, 19:44.2
Taryn Hoffman, 57th, 20:24.4
Justin Blocker, 74th, 21:13.3
Joey Alonzo, 83rd, 22:09.7
Abilene Results
Cooper Wuthnow, 48th, 19:38.6
Miqueas Mazo, 61st, 20:41.2
Toben Schwarz, 76th, 21:19.6
Gavin Sykes, 79th, 21:25.3
Carson Woodworth, 84th, 22:28.2
Adam Weishaar, 85th, 22:28.7
Ellsworth Results
Byron Johnson, 24th, 18:13.2
Trenton Holmes, 63rd, 20:49.8
Jacob Togersen, 80th, 21:35.7
Colton Bettenbrock, 86th, 23:18.2
Aidan Johnson, 88th, 24:13.1
Solomon Results
Logan Hammersmith, 71st, 21:04.3
Tyler McLaughlin, 89th, 26:44.0
Volleyball
Andover Central defeated Salina Central 25-21, 25018
Salina Central defeated Valley Center 23-25, 25-15, 28-26
Salina South fell to Maize South and Newton
Beloit defeated Sacred Heart 25-15, 25-13
Beloit defeated Sacred Heart 25-10, 25-21
Ell-Saline defeated Inman 25-19, 16-25, 25-22
Inman defeated Ell-Saline 25-17, 25-17
Minneapolis defeated Southeast of Saline 15-25, 25-21, 26-24
Southeast of Saline defeated Minneapolis 25-21, 25-21
Canton-Galva defeated Solomon 15-25, 26-24, 25-21
Wakefield defeated Canton-Galva 25-17, 25-16
Augusta defeated McPherson 16-25, 25-15, 25-21
McPherson defeated El Dorado 25-7, 25-21
Pike Valley defeated Tescott 25-22, 25-22
Tescott defeated Natoma 25-7, 25-14
Girls Tennis
Hesston Invitational
Smoky Valley 20, Circle 20, Hesston 18, Valley Center 17, Ellsworth 16, Conway Springs 15, Hutch Trinity 5, Haven 1
Smoky Valley Results
#1 singles – Logan Spencer, 2-1, 5th
#2 singles – Kayla Norberg, 1-2, 4th
#1 doubles – Raughholz/Ahlstedt, 2-1, 3rd
#2 doubles – Adam/Gaskill, 3-0, 1st
Ellsworth Results
#1 singles – Nicole Haase, 3-0, 1st
#2 singles – Calli Sheridan, 3-0, 1st
#1 doubles – Couch/Vague, 0-3, 8th
#2 doubles – Jundt/Rohr, 0-3, 8th