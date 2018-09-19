Salina, KS

HS Sports Digest 9-18

Pat StrathmanSeptember 19, 2018

Boys soccer

Salina South defeated Goddard 7-0. Brandon Oaks bagged a hat trick. South is 4-4 on the season.

Salina Central suffered first loss of season after a 6-2 defeat to Eisenhower.

Volleyball

Maize defeated Salina South 25-21, 25-18
Newton defeated Salina South 25-16, 25-21
Derby defeated Salina Central 25-21, 25-20
Campus defeated Salina Central 25-21, 25-21
Beloit defeated Sacred Heart 25-13, 25-17 & 25-12, 25-7
Minneapolis defeated Southeast of Saline 25-14, 25-5 & 25-12, 25-7
Ell-Saline defeated Berean Academy 25-17, 25-17
Sedgwick defeated Ell-Saline 25-6, 25-14
Smoky Valley defeated Clay Center 25-21, 17-25, 25-21
Hoisington defeated Smoky Valley 25-16, 25-27, 25-23

Girls tennis

Salina Central won Collegiate Invitational Tournament. Brook Shirley won No. 2 singles. Maddie Stack and Grace Holgerson teamed up for No. 1 doubles title. Camryn Phelps and Reagan Geihsler won No. 2 doubles championship. Emery Newton finished 2nd in No. 1 singles.

Hesston Invitational
Smoky Valley 23, Hesston 21, Conway Springs 19, Valley Center 16, Circle 13, Ellsworth 7, Elyria Christian 6, Hesston extra 6, Hutchinson Trinity 5.

Kira Haxton finished second in No. 1 singles after 8-4 defeat to Hesston’s Halle Krehbiel. No. 1 doubles team of Yenni/Elliott took fifth with 8-1 win over Cicle’s Kelly/McCune. No. 2 singles title claimed by Isabelle Wright with 8-2 win. Clark/Bowles placed second after 8-4 loss in No. 2 doubles.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

