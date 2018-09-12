Salina, KS

HS Sports Digest 9-11

Pat StrathmanSeptember 12, 2018

Boys soccer

Salina Central improved to 6-0 with a 3-1 victory over Andover. Blake Olmsted scored twice while Mark Grammer added a goal.

Salina South handled Ark City in a 10-0 win. Eric Rincon scored four goals.

Volleyball

Salina South defeated Campus 25-21, 25-21.
Salina South lost to Newton 25-12, 25-20.

Southeast of Saline split with Republic County. The Trojans lost 25-16, 25-23 before winning 26-24, 25-21. Meredith Tillberg had 17 digs for the night. Katie Moddelmog led with nine kills. Karsyn Schlesener with six kills, 12 set assists and seven digs.

Girls tennis

Salina South took second at Maize quad. Doubles team of Lizzy Franco and Kaylee Warren claimed No. 1 doubles title. Sadie Farris and Brylee Sader place second in No. 2 doubles. Kati Rivera was third in No. 2 singles and Hannah Mertz placed third in No. 1 singles.

Salina Central ended up third in the Goddard Invitational. Maddie Stack and Grace Holgerson teamed up to win No. 1 doubles championship. Addie Harvey and Molly Michaelis finished third in No. 2 doubles. Callie Sanborn was third in No. 1 singles and Sydney Sorell fourth in No. 2 singles.

