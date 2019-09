HS Sports Digest – 9/10

Pat Strathman September 11, 2019

Volleyball Salina South defeated Salina Central 26-24, 25-19

Derby defeated Salina Central 25-12, 25-11

Derby defeated Salina South 25-13, 25-18 Smoky Valley defeated the Wichita Defenders 25-13, 25-4

Nickerson defeated Smoky Valley 25-14, 25-17 Girls tennis Valley Center Invitational

Salina South 19, Valley Center 18, Eisenhower 12, Maize South 11, Maize 8, Liberal 0 #1 singles – 1st: Robyn Logan, 3-0

#2 singles – 1st: Iliana Armbrust, 3-0

#1 doubles – 1st: Tess Daily/Katen Putman, 3-0

#2 doubles – 5th: Lizzy Franco/Kati Rivera Girls golf Salina Central Invitational

Manhattan 177, Hays 178, Great Bend 183, Salina South 192, 8th Salina Central 211 Salina South – 4th: Zoe Norton 41, T13th: Lindsay Brown 47, Nina Frees & Marissa Nutz 52 Salina Central – T13th: Harlee Long 47, Bridgit Conway 51, Karter Fuller 56, Chloe White 57

