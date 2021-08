HS Sports Digest – 8/30

Pat Strathman August 31, 2021

Girls Golf Hays High Invitational

Hays 328, Dodge City 363, Garden City 370, TMP-Marian 389, Salina South 401, Great Bend 414, Liberal 428 Salina South Results

Zoe Norton, 76, 1st

Payton Phillips, 108, T35th

Emily Bergman, 108, T35th

Danee Phillips, 111, T40th

Isabel Fulkerson, 127, 50th Salina Central Results

Cindric White, 103, T29th

Alex Coykendall, 128, 51st

