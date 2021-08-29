Salina, KS

Now: 75 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 82 ° | Lo: 69 °

HS Sports Digest – 8/27 to 8/29

Pat StrathmanAugust 29, 2021

Volleyball

Salina South finished fourth in the Hays’ Maroon and Gold Invitational

Pool Play
Salina South defeated Scott City 25-16, 25-13
Salina South defeated Oakley 25-13, 25-19
Salina South defeated Hays 25-20, 26-24

Bracket play
Olathe West defeated Salina South 24-26, 25-17, 25-10
TMP-Marian defeated Salina South 25-22, 25-13

Baylee Brin was selected to the all-tournament team

Salina Central went 1-3 in Wichita North Invitational

Salina Central defeated Wichita North 25-11, 25-8
Wichita East defeated Salina Central 29-27, 25-22
Wichita Collegiate defeated Salina Central 25-23, 25-23
Rose Hill defeated Salina Central 25-22, 28-26

Sterling defeated Ell-Saline 21-25, 25-22, 25-13
Sterling defeated Ell-Saline 25-16, 23-25, 25-22

Ell-Saline defeated Sacred Heart 25-21, 25-12
Ell-Saline defeated Sacred Heart 25-20, 23-25, 25-8

Smoky Valley claimed the Central Kansas League Tournament championship

Pool play
Smoky Valley defeated Haven 25-17, 25-11
Smoky Valley defeated Hoisington 25-14, 25-18
Smoky Valley defeated Pratt 25-18, 25-11
Nickerson defeated Smoky Valley 25-22, 25-15

Bracket play
Smoky Valley defeated Hillsboro 25-22, 25-21
Smoky Valley defeated Nickerson 25-17, 25-22

Girls Tennis

Salina Central took third at its own doubles tournament

#1 doubles – Mackenzie Nutter/Addison Renfro, 2-2, 4th
#2 doubles – Claire Renfro/Mallory Renfro, 2-2, 3rd
#3 doubles – Brynn O’Hara/Adia Peck, 2-2, 3rd

Salina South results

#1 doubles – Tess Daily/Illiana Armbrust, 3-1, 2nd

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Two Area Teams Make KVA Preseason Rankings

August 29, 2021 5:24 pm

2021 High School Football Tour – Salina Cen...

August 27, 2021 3:10 pm

2021 High School Football Tour – Salina Sou...

 10:45 am

HS Sports Digest – 8/26

 9:09 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

HS Sports Digest – 8/27 to 8/29

Volleyball Salina South finished fourth in the Hays' Maroon and Gold Invitational Pool Play Sal...

August 29, 2021 Comments

Salvy Continues Hot Streak in Loss

Sports News

August 29, 2021

Two Area Teams Make KVA Preseason R...

Sports News

August 29, 2021

Concert Goers Asked to Quarantine

Top News

August 29, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Tracking Healthcare Perso...
August 29, 2021Comments
State Biologists Seek Bir...
August 29, 2021Comments
Tips Sought in Theft Case
August 28, 2021Comments
Grants for Salina Organiz...
August 28, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices