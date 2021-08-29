HS Sports Digest – 8/27 to 8/29

Volleyball
Salina South finished fourth in the Hays’ Maroon and Gold Invitational
Pool Play
Salina South defeated Scott City 25-16, 25-13
Salina South defeated Oakley 25-13, 25-19
Salina South defeated Hays 25-20, 26-24
Bracket play
Olathe West defeated Salina South 24-26, 25-17, 25-10
TMP-Marian defeated Salina South 25-22, 25-13
Baylee Brin was selected to the all-tournament team
Salina Central went 1-3 in Wichita North Invitational
Salina Central defeated Wichita North 25-11, 25-8
Wichita East defeated Salina Central 29-27, 25-22
Wichita Collegiate defeated Salina Central 25-23, 25-23
Rose Hill defeated Salina Central 25-22, 28-26
Sterling defeated Ell-Saline 21-25, 25-22, 25-13
Sterling defeated Ell-Saline 25-16, 23-25, 25-22
Ell-Saline defeated Sacred Heart 25-21, 25-12
Ell-Saline defeated Sacred Heart 25-20, 23-25, 25-8
Smoky Valley claimed the Central Kansas League Tournament championship
Pool play
Smoky Valley defeated Haven 25-17, 25-11
Smoky Valley defeated Hoisington 25-14, 25-18
Smoky Valley defeated Pratt 25-18, 25-11
Nickerson defeated Smoky Valley 25-22, 25-15
Bracket play
Smoky Valley defeated Hillsboro 25-22, 25-21
Smoky Valley defeated Nickerson 25-17, 25-22
Girls Tennis
Salina Central took third at its own doubles tournament
#1 doubles – Mackenzie Nutter/Addison Renfro, 2-2, 4th
#2 doubles – Claire Renfro/Mallory Renfro, 2-2, 3rd
#3 doubles – Brynn O’Hara/Adia Peck, 2-2, 3rd
Salina South results
#1 doubles – Tess Daily/Illiana Armbrust, 3-1, 2nd