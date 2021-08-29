HS Sports Digest – 8/27 to 8/29

Volleyball

Salina South finished fourth in the Hays’ Maroon and Gold Invitational

Pool Play

Salina South defeated Scott City 25-16, 25-13

Salina South defeated Oakley 25-13, 25-19

Salina South defeated Hays 25-20, 26-24

Bracket play

Olathe West defeated Salina South 24-26, 25-17, 25-10

TMP-Marian defeated Salina South 25-22, 25-13

Baylee Brin was selected to the all-tournament team

Salina Central went 1-3 in Wichita North Invitational

Salina Central defeated Wichita North 25-11, 25-8

Wichita East defeated Salina Central 29-27, 25-22

Wichita Collegiate defeated Salina Central 25-23, 25-23

Rose Hill defeated Salina Central 25-22, 28-26

Sterling defeated Ell-Saline 21-25, 25-22, 25-13

Sterling defeated Ell-Saline 25-16, 23-25, 25-22

Ell-Saline defeated Sacred Heart 25-21, 25-12

Ell-Saline defeated Sacred Heart 25-20, 23-25, 25-8

Smoky Valley claimed the Central Kansas League Tournament championship

Pool play

Smoky Valley defeated Haven 25-17, 25-11

Smoky Valley defeated Hoisington 25-14, 25-18

Smoky Valley defeated Pratt 25-18, 25-11

Nickerson defeated Smoky Valley 25-22, 25-15

Bracket play

Smoky Valley defeated Hillsboro 25-22, 25-21

Smoky Valley defeated Nickerson 25-17, 25-22

Girls Tennis

Salina Central took third at its own doubles tournament

#1 doubles – Mackenzie Nutter/Addison Renfro, 2-2, 4th

#2 doubles – Claire Renfro/Mallory Renfro, 2-2, 3rd

#3 doubles – Brynn O’Hara/Adia Peck, 2-2, 3rd

Salina South results

#1 doubles – Tess Daily/Illiana Armbrust, 3-1, 2nd